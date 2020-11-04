Stephen Jon Brodt
Westfield - Stephen Jon Brodt, 81 years of age, passed away on October 24, 2020 with his wife, Barbara, of fifty-eight years at his side. Steve was born on January 23, 1939 in Sibley, IA.
Steve attended Grinnell College, where he met Barb, and they were married on June 16, 1962 in Glen Ellyn, IL. After graduating from Grinnell, he attended the University of Iowa, graduating with a doctorate in Philosophy in May of 1973. After graduation, Steve and Barb moved to Muncie, IN, where Steve started his career as a Professor in Criminal Justice at Ball State University. Steve's career was a successful one, eventually culminating as Department Chair and serving for over 41 years. His love of organized crime was well known, and his classes were renowned for showing classics such as The Godfather and Goodfellas. Students loved him for his sense of humor as well as a generous grading scale.
Steve's love for his family was evident in every aspect of his life. He was selfless in caring for his four boys, Tom, Andy, Charlie and Alex. He often sacrificed activities he loved like golf to either dote on Barb or spend time watching the boys in whatever activity they were participating in, whether that be coaching one of the boys at a baseball diamond or videotaping a basketball game somewhere. Steve's love for his family shined brightest in taking special care of Tom, who passed in 2018. Hours and hours were spent caring for him and making sure he had the best care, often driving him to Indianapolis ensuring that he had the most qualified physicians. Never did he complain or grow tired of caring for others. Steve and Barb were faithful congregation members of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Muncie.
With current health conditions, a virtual celebration of Steve's life will be held via Zoom on November 19 at 10 am. We ask that you e-mail bsbrodt@yahoo.com so we can send out details to those who would like to participate. Steve is survived by his wife Barb, three sons, and five grandchildren. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Garden View Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com
.