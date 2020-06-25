Stephen Kent Welsh
Spiceland - Stephen Kent Welsh, 67, of Spiceland passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born December 10, 1952 in Greenfield, IN, a son of the late Virgil and Trudy (Wright) Welsh.
Stephen retired from Blue River Valley High School in 2015 following 28 years of service where he served in the capacity of both principal and superintendent. He was a Knightstown High School graduate and attended Vincennes University where he also played tennis. Stephen attended Purdue University as an undergraduate and was a member of the John Purdue Club and the Presidents Council. He received his Master's and Ed.S. Degrees from Ball State University. He served on the Henry County Sheriff Merit Board and had previously served on the Henry County Hospital Board. Stephen had a passion for playing golf, traveling, Purdue University, LA Dodgers and most of all spending time with family & friends.
Survivors include his wife, Nanette Welsh of Spiceland; two sons, Chase (Cressie) Welsh of Fishers and their children, Callan & Carson, Bryce (Annalise) Welsh of New Castle and their children, Theo and Emilia; sister; Janet (George) Brown; brother and sister in-laws; Sue Welsh, Larry Reece, Diane (Bryan) Kendrick of Winchester and Kent (Ginny) McFarland of Lewisville; several nieces and nephews including, Tom, Tim, Julie, Ann, Jane, Shelly, Todd & Ray.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Welsh; sister, Becky Reece; and a niece, Janna.
There will be a public drive through visitation on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 2:00pm to 6:00pm at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle. Hinsey- Brown staff will provide directions upon arrival. Funeral services will be private with burial in Glen Cove Cemetery in Knightstown. Memorial contributions may be given to the Amyloidosis Foundation, 7151 N. Main St. Clarkston, MI 48346. Condolences or memories of Stephen may be shared at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.