Stephen Kerry Lee Bevans
Muncie - Stephen Kerry Lee Bevans, 33, of Muncie, gone too soon on October 14, 2020.
Stephen was born on February 13, 1987 at Ball Memorial Hospital, son of Steve Bevans and Barbara (Lewis) Bevans. He was a 2005 graduate of Yorktown High School. Stephen worked for Mike Helton Carpentry. He was a skilled craftsman and accomplished construction worker following in his father's footsteps. Stephen was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish, but his greatest love was being a father to his children Stevie (9) and Kayloni (7). He was a proud member of the Buck Creek Trophy Club and the Yorktown American Legion. Stephen loved to golf, and you could always find him with a huge smile on his face while listening to Led Zeppelin.
Stephen is survived by his mother Barbara (Lewis) Bevans, sister, Brittany (Bevans) Riggin, husband Kolt Riggin, children, Stephen (9), Kayloni (7), mother Brittany Kay Jones, along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Stephen was preceded in death by his father Steve L. Bevans and grandparents Bill Bevans Sr., Bertha Bevans, Bill Lewis, Dorothy Lewis, and Wilma Lewis, and two uncles Larry Lewis and Kerry Lewis.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 7-9pm at the Yorktown American Legion, 2110 S. Broadway St., Yorktown, IN.
In lieu of flowers a trust fund for Stephen's children has been established at Prime Trust Financial in care of Kolt Riggin.
The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Stephen's life with his family and community.