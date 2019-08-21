|
Stephen (Butch) L Hyde
Gas City - Stephen (Butch) L Hyde, 72, of Gas City, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 1:10 AM at VSN Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. Born in Muncie, IN on Dec.15, 1946 to Delmar and Lorena (Emenhiser) Hyde. On Oct. 14, 1969 he married Sandra Souder and shared 42 years before she went to be with the Lord. He attended Southside High School and joined the US Marine Corps serving from 1964 to 1968. He lived in Camden, AR for 36 years and retired from Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control in 2007. He was a member of Bethesda Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He loved working with children and was a Cub Scout leader for 8 years. His passion for pinewood derby racing led him to continue to work with churches and communities as his mission. He was an avid bass fisherman with his fishing pal, Larry Cave and won several fishing contests.
In December 2013, he moved back to Indiana and married Johnetta Greentree, who survives him. Other survivors are sons Stephen Fairchild of Muncie, Stephen L Hyde II of Camden, AR; daughters Robin (Wayne) Moseley of Camden, AR, and Misty Childers of Camden AR; 11 grandchildren - Daniel (Jodi) Hyde, Daron (Vicki) Deal, Megan Deal, Mandy (Robert) Powers, Dustin Brown, Erica (Donyae) Hammock, Savanna Hyde, Jessica Fairchild, Stephen (Tori) Fairchild, Austin (Tiffany) Fairchild, and Brandon Fairchild; 19 great-grandchildren, Tae, Ja'Niyah, Raylen, Brantlee, Kaytin, Brantley, Abigail, Brayden, Maddison, Elana, Noah, Emma, Bryson, Keenan, Hayden, Addison, Kaedon, Zander, Ryland; sisters, Jincie (Fred) Weems, Muncie, Sondra (Doug) Ashburn, Ridgeville, Christine McDowell, Muncie, and Almeda (Manuel) Chavier, New Bedford, MA and many nieces and nephews who loved and adored him.
He was predeceased by his mother, father and brother Bill.
Visitation is Wednesday, August 21, 2019 , 6-8 PM and one hour, 9-10 AM Thursday August 22, 2019 at Swayzee Church of the Nazarene, 2560 S 800 W, Swayzee, Indiana. Funeral is 10 AM Thursday with Pastors Ryan Dalrymple and Darrell Smith officiating at Swayzee. Indiana Funeral Care entrusted with arrangements.
Burial will be in Grant Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to VSN Hospice Home, 5910 Homestead Rd, Fort Wayne, IN, 46814
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 21, 2019