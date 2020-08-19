1/1
Stephen T. Clifford

Muncie - Stephen T. Clifford, 70, passed away August 16, 2020 at his residence.

He was born August 31, 1949, in Muncie, the son of Russell and Roxie (Elliott) Clifford. Steve was a graduate from Wapahani High School.

Mr. Clifford retired from Ball State University after 20 years of employment.

He was a member of Muncie Seventh-Day Adventist Church, where he was a Head Elder and involved with the youth group. Stephen enjoyed card games with his family and was quite the jokester. He also enjoyed working in his yard and tending to his flowers.

Steve was a volunteer Firefighter and EMT, and also enjoyed painting Bob Ross works.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Deborah Clifford; two daughters, Kimberly Clifford-Bivens (Eddie), Heather Tarpley (Eric); three grandsons, Blake, Ethan, and Brice; two granddaughters, Lei-Ana "Leo", Annaliese; a brother, Denver Clifford; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Clifford was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Marshall Clifford and Dennis Clifford; a granddaughter, Kiera Nowaczyk; and all of his half-siblings.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, August 24, 2020, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, with Pastor Blaine Fults officiating. Burial will follow in Tomlinson Cemetery.

Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Sunday, August 23, 2020.

The family asks that the public visiting the funeral home for Steve's visitation or service please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
