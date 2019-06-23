Steve A. Sheets



Muncie - Steve A. Sheets, 66, passed away Thursday morning, June 20, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.



He was born in Frankfort on July 12, 1952, the son of Elmer and Betty (Smart) Sheets, owners of Sheets Market in Frankfort, graduated from Frankfort High School and received his Bachelor's Degree from Ball State University in 1975.



Steve was an auditor for the Indiana Department of Revenue for forty years prior to his retirement to enjoy his grandson, Teddy.



He was an avid Notre Dame football fan and a golfer belonging to various clubs and for over thirty years he organized a golf trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C. He also was a Tennessee Squire and owns property in Lynchburg, TN.



Surviving are his wife of thirty-nine years, Barb; his daughter, Liz Donovan (husband, Jacob), Muncie; his grandson, Teddy with another grandchild on the way; several nieces and nephews, including Abby Vaughn whom he had a special bond with; and special friends, Mike and Carol Appleby.



Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Eaton.



Please wear casual golf attire when calling at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday or one hour prior to services on Tuesday.



Memorials may be directed to the Norfleet Open, P.O. Box 57, Middletown, IN 47356.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com.