Steve E. Kellogg
1962 - 2020
Steve E. Kellogg

Montpelier - Steve E. Kellogg, 58, of Montpelier, IN, passed away at his home with his family by his side at 5:10 AM on Thursday, September 10, 2020. His mom, Barbara was waiting for her son at the gates of heaven. He was born on Wednesday, May 23, 1962, in Hartford City, IN. He married the love of his life Monica Felver on Sunday, February 12, 1989 at Wildwood Acres in Hartford City. Steve spent most of his life operating his heavy equipment business. He loved dirt track racing, fishing, hunting, mushroom hunting, and all things outdoors. Steve was a Shriner with the 32nd degree Scottish Rite of Ft. Wayne, Mizpah Blackford County Shrine Express, A Master Mason and long-time member with Blackford Lodge 106, and former member of the Montpelier Millard Brown American Legion post #156.

He will be sadly missed by his Wife of 31 years - Monica (Felver) Kellogg, Montpelier, IN, Father - Steve A. (Linda) Kellogg, Montpelier, IN, Sons - Steve J. Kellogg, Muncie, IN, Seth A. (Carissa Patrick) Kellogg, Hartford City, IN, Richie E. (Laci) Kellogg, Yorktown, IN, Grandchildren - Remington, Kason, Kamden, Everleigh, Lucas, Harlow, Juniper, Nova, & Henleigh, Sister - Babs (Bill) Cook, Portland, IN, Sister - Tamara (Eric) Hartley, Montpelier, IN, Step Brothers - Brian Jack, Bluffton, IN, Chris (Erika) Jack, Bluffton, IN, Step-Sister - Amy (Joe) Reineck, Liberty Center, IN, Father & Mother In Law - Joe & Cheryl Diehl, Huntington, IN, Father & Mother In Law - Glenn & Jennifer Felver, Hartford City, IN, and several Brother & Sister in Laws, Nieces & Nephews.

He was preceded in death by his Mother - Barbara (Stroud) Kellogg.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St Montpelier on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM and from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM. There will be a Masonic Service at 7:00 PM on Tuesday evening, September 15, 2020.

A service to celebrate Steve's life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 with Rev. John Kellogg officiating. There will be an hour of viewing before the service and burial will follow in the Hartford City Cemetery in Hartford City, IN.

The family requests everyone coming to the funeral home to please wear casual clothing to honor Steve.

Preferred memorials: To the Funeral Home for Funeral Expenses, Tori's Butterfly Garden, or Shriner's Hospital for Children

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.




Published in The Star Press from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
