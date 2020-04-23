|
|
Steve Robert
Steve Robert passed peacefully from this world on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at his home, in the company of his wife and loving family, under the care of a hospice team.
They had elected to forgo "treatment" for an aggressive brain tumor, and chose rather to gather about themselves - with as much quality time for the family as possible. Neither Mr. Robert, nor the family, reported any ambivalence about this decision.
Mr. Robert was a Home Repairs Worker, and also did various volunteer work in the Muncie Community that he liked to refer to as Community Advocacy. He often said that people should think of the whole world as one big community - or neighborhood.
He would often say something such as: "Well - I don't guess this world is going to make itself into a better place - so - I guess that is just gonna have to be our job." He tried to encourage others, generally, to care more - and to try to be more compassionate. He thought this was a good activity.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020