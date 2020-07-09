1/
Steven A. Mixell
Steven A. Mixell

Steven A. Mixell passed away Thursday June 25, 2020. He was born July 27, 1954 in Jacksonville, Florida. The son of William Leroy and Geraldine (Bonner) Mixell.

Steve graduated from Muncie Central in 1973. He worked for Mid City Plating as a truck driver, a reserve officer for Eaton police department, Atlin Construction and Canoe Country. Steve was an avid NASCAR fan with his favorite driver being Dale Earnhardt, Sr.

Survivors include 2 sisters, 1 brother, and several other family and friends.

Steve preferred no services. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.




Published in The Star Press from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
