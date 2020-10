Steven Bradley Winans



Farmland - Steven Bradley Winans, 54, of Farmland, passed away unexpectedly early in the morning October 6, 2020. He was born on November 21, 1965 to Donald Winans and Judith Huddleston.



Survivors include grandmother, Laverne Winans; mother, Judy Huddleston; wife, Diana (Swift) Winans; step-father, Thomas Orcutt; daughter, Kailyn Winans; step-children, Micky Swift (Katrina) and Amanda Farmer (Tommy); siblings, Kelly Reese (Andy) and Bryan Orcutt (Angie); niece and nephews, Makayla, Kaden, and TJ; 10 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild on the way. Rest in peace, Steve...miss you, love you, until we meet again.



Steven was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.



Family will update pending arrangements. In lieu of flowers, friends and family can donate directly to the family or via Facebook.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store