Steven C. Cunnington, 61, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
He was born in Muncie on April 18, 1959, to Richard and Marilyn (Venemen) Cunnington and graduated from Northside High School.
Steven retired in 2019 from Wawasee School Corporation as the Head of Maintenance. He loved his Harley. He also enjoyed fishing and boating.
Survivors include his wife of thirty-eight years, Diana Cunnington; a daughter, Sabrina Cunnington; three grandchildren, Wyatt, Phoebe and Johnny Cunnington; two sisters, Debra Haffner and Cindy Addison; a step-brother, Scott Wilson; his best friend, Ralph "Bigen" Durke; mother-in-law, Dorothy Evans of Texas; aunt, Shirley Lanunm and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his niece, Carlee Haffner; along with his parents.
Private services will be held at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to , 50 East 91st. Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana 46210.
Published in The Star Press from May 1 to May 2, 2020