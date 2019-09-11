Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Mt Pleasant Chapel
7901 W Isanogel Rd
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 287-1400
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
1953 - 2019
Yorktown - Steven E. Sylvester, 66, arrived for Tee Time in heaven on September 9, 2019. He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on February 21, 1953, the son of Raymond and Helen (Hunter) Sylvester. He graduated from Northside High School in Fort Wayne. He took great joy in golfing, hunting and fishing, and watching his grandchildren play sports.

Steven is survived by his wife, Donna (Coleman) Sylvester; a son, Shawn and wife Erin Sylvester of Yorktown; grandchildren, Jenna, Lilly, and Piper; siblings, Dianna (Earl) Raskosky of Hamilton, Indiana, Jill (Matt) Perry of Fremont, Indiana, Deborah (Tony) Rodriguez of Angola, Indiana, and Raymond Sylvester of Fremont, Indiana.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Linda Sylvester.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Road, Muncie.

Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Road, Muncie, from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to IU Health Ball Memorial Cancer Center, 2401 W University Ave, Muncie, IN 47303

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 11, 2019
