Steven Earl Patrick
1958 - 2020
Franklin, TN - Steven Earl Patrick, 62, of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee on Friday, November 27th, 2020. He was born in Muncie, Indiana on May 26th, 1958 to Earl and Joann Patrick.

Steven was a Ball State University Graduate who went on to retire from the Army National Guard serving in Indiana and in Texas. He was a Christian man who was married to the love of his life, Pauline (Christensen) Patrick, for 31 years.

Steven is survived by his wife, Pauline; sisters Glenda Durham (Jack) of Selma, Indiana and Jane Mayo (Dale) of Camby, Indiana; and many nephews and nieces.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Joann Patrick, and sister, Jackie Spaulding.

Due to Covid-19, funeral services will be held for family only on Monday, December 7th, 2020 at 1:00 pm in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie, officiated by Kim Gilbert. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Memorial donations may be made to Parker City Christ Fellowship, PO Box 11, Parker City, Indiana, 47368 or Be Broken Ministries, 19115 FM 2252, Suite 6, Garden Ridge, Texas 78266. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com.




Published in The Star Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
