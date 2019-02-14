|
Steven Gene Corey
North Port - Steven Gene Corey, 64, of North Port, passed away in Sarasota memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family on February 9, 2019. He was the devoted husband of Frances (Jarrell) Corey.
Steven was born on October 25, 1954 to Dale and Jane (Petty) Corey in Jackson, Michigan he graduated from Wapahani high School. He retired from General Motors. He was owner and operated the Eat'n Pizza in Eaton, Indiana, while working for GM. In 2017, they decided to relocate to Florida permanently.
Steven was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Whitney #229, Sons of American Legion, Moose Lodge #33 of Muncie, Indiana and North Port.
Steven is survived by his loving wife Frances (Jarrell) Corey, their children Tony Thompson (Jama) of Indiana, Lisa Stires (Bill) of Ohio, and his mother Jane (Petty) Corey of Florida. Brothers, Brent Corey (Suzanne) Florida, Bruce Corey (Debbie) of Indiana, and Filip Corey of Indiana. Grandfather to Marisa, Devin, Mason, Alayna, Addison, Mother-in-Law, LaWayne Kelly, and many nieces and nephews. Devoted companion, Cody!
Steven was preceded in death by his father Dale Corey, sister Judy Myers, and Father-in-Law Bill Kelly.
Services pending at a future date.
Memorials may be sent to the Liver Foundation.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 14, 2019