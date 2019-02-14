Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Corey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Gene Corey


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Steven Gene Corey Obituary
Steven Gene Corey

North Port - Steven Gene Corey, 64, of North Port, passed away in Sarasota memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family on February 9, 2019. He was the devoted husband of Frances (Jarrell) Corey.

Steven was born on October 25, 1954 to Dale and Jane (Petty) Corey in Jackson, Michigan he graduated from Wapahani high School. He retired from General Motors. He was owner and operated the Eat'n Pizza in Eaton, Indiana, while working for GM. In 2017, they decided to relocate to Florida permanently.

Steven was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Whitney #229, Sons of American Legion, Moose Lodge #33 of Muncie, Indiana and North Port.

Steven is survived by his loving wife Frances (Jarrell) Corey, their children Tony Thompson (Jama) of Indiana, Lisa Stires (Bill) of Ohio, and his mother Jane (Petty) Corey of Florida. Brothers, Brent Corey (Suzanne) Florida, Bruce Corey (Debbie) of Indiana, and Filip Corey of Indiana. Grandfather to Marisa, Devin, Mason, Alayna, Addison, Mother-in-Law, LaWayne Kelly, and many nieces and nephews. Devoted companion, Cody!

Steven was preceded in death by his father Dale Corey, sister Judy Myers, and Father-in-Law Bill Kelly.

Services pending at a future date.

Memorials may be sent to the Liver Foundation.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.