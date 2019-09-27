Services
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Middletown
118 South 5th
Middletown, IN 47356
765-354-2051
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
1955 - 2019
Steven Lee Bray Obituary
Steven Lee Bray

Middletown - January 20, 1955 ~ September 24, 2019 (age 64)

Steven Lee Bray, 64, resident of Middletown, passed away September 24, 2019 at Roudebush Veteran Medical Center in Indianapolis.

He was born in New Castle, IN, January 20, 1955 the son of Paul and Christine Dick Bray.

He worked for General Motors (Guide Lamp) and was a veteran of the US Marine Corps.

Survivors are two daughters: Angela Seward Bray of Middletown and Salena Watrud (Donald) of Belfast, TN, mother: Christine Bray, 3 brothers: Gary Bray (Laura) of Mooreland, Ken Bray (Vickie) of Springport and Michael Bray of Elwood, 2 sisters: Debbie McWilliams of Cumberland and Anne Smith (Mike) of Conway, SC, 4 grandchildren: Bailey and Brandon Osenbaugh and Trenton and Dylan Watrud.

He was preceded in death his father, 2 sisters: Caroline and Darla.

Services will be held on Monday at 1:00 PM at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 118 South 5th, Middletown with Marty Ballard officiating.

Burial will follow in Mt. Summit Cemetery, Mt. Summit. Indiana.

Friends may call on Sunday from 4-8 PM and noon until the time of the services on Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Indiana Doner Network.

Online Guestbook at: www.ballardandsons.com
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 27, 2019
Remember
