1/1
Steven Lynn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Lynn

Muncie - Steven R. "Kat Daddy" Lynn, Sr. 63, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, following an extended illness. He was born on April 2, 1957 in Muncie the son of Elmer Carl and Mary Pearl (Bartlett) Lynn.

Steven graduated from Muncie Community Schools in 1994 and had married the love of his life, Sandra (Sours)Lynn on February 6, 1982. Mr. Lynn worked for Sterling Castings as a machine operator for several years prior to becoming a service Technician for Canteen Vending which he had done for approximately 15 years prior to becoming disabled. He was a member of the GEMP Union and also the Union through the vending company. Steven enjoyed fishing, playing Aggravation with his best friend, flew model airplanes and raced RC Cars but mostly, he enjoyed spending time with his family and grilling out even in the extreme winter weather.

Besides his wife of 38 years, Sandra, he is survived by3 sons, James Lynn, South Bend, Steven Lynn, Jr. (significant other-Elgenia Bennett) and Steven Sours (Sarah), both of Muncie; 2 daughters, Misty Thomas (Fiance-Daryle Barnes) and Kristy Sours Adams (Michael), both of Muncie; 16 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 3 brothers, Robert Lynn (Sandy), Mark Lynn (Charlene) and Mike Lynn (Rick), all of Muncie; 2 sisters, Karen Torres and Dianna Clifford, both of Muncie; several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by, 1 daughter, Monica Brown in 2009; his parents; 1 brother-in-law, Marshall Clifford and his best friend Steve Tracy;

Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, 10:00 A.M. at Beech Grove Cemetery with Pastor Walter Wilson officiating. Parson Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parson Mortuary Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved