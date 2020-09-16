Steven Lynn
Muncie - Steven R. "Kat Daddy" Lynn, Sr. 63, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, following an extended illness. He was born on April 2, 1957 in Muncie the son of Elmer Carl and Mary Pearl (Bartlett) Lynn.
Steven graduated from Muncie Community Schools in 1994 and had married the love of his life, Sandra (Sours)Lynn on February 6, 1982. Mr. Lynn worked for Sterling Castings as a machine operator for several years prior to becoming a service Technician for Canteen Vending which he had done for approximately 15 years prior to becoming disabled. He was a member of the GEMP Union and also the Union through the vending company. Steven enjoyed fishing, playing Aggravation with his best friend, flew model airplanes and raced RC Cars but mostly, he enjoyed spending time with his family and grilling out even in the extreme winter weather.
Besides his wife of 38 years, Sandra, he is survived by3 sons, James Lynn, South Bend, Steven Lynn, Jr. (significant other-Elgenia Bennett) and Steven Sours (Sarah), both of Muncie; 2 daughters, Misty Thomas (Fiance-Daryle Barnes) and Kristy Sours Adams (Michael), both of Muncie; 16 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 3 brothers, Robert Lynn (Sandy), Mark Lynn (Charlene) and Mike Lynn (Rick), all of Muncie; 2 sisters, Karen Torres and Dianna Clifford, both of Muncie; several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by, 1 daughter, Monica Brown in 2009; his parents; 1 brother-in-law, Marshall Clifford and his best friend Steve Tracy;
Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, 10:00 A.M. at Beech Grove Cemetery with Pastor Walter Wilson officiating. Parson Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com
.