Steven "Pooh" Neal II
Muncie - Steven Edward Neal II, "Pooh", 46, of Muncie, passed away November 9, 2019. He was born in New Castle, Indiana to Joni Hayden and Steven E. Neal. Steven enjoyed detailing and working on cars, working for Doug's Franklin Auto Care for a number of years. In his younger days, he worked for his uncle at Bernie Lee's Pizza. He was a hard worker who loved to fish and listen to music. He especially loved his pets and the time spent with family and friends.
Steven is survived by his fiancé, Katina Taflinger; Father, Steven E. Neal; Special Uncle, James True; Brothers, Tim (Robin) Cross, Tom Cross, Tracy (Lisa) Cross, Trent (Kathy) Cross, Anthony Davis and Buna Neal; Sisters, Tommie Beckner and Stephanie Criswell; and several nieces and nephews.
Steven is preceded in death by his mother, Joni Hayden and his grandparents.
There will be a memorial service for Steven, Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams Street, Muncie, IN 47305. Visitation will be at the mortuary from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Kimbler will officiate the services.
Donations can be made in Steven's memory to ARF 1209 W Riggin Rd, Muncie, IN 47303, or The 5635 W 96th St Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019