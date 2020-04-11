|
Steven R. Anderson
Muncie - Steven R. Anderson, 60, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Golden Living Center. Steve was born in Muncie, the son of Kenneth and Annie (Herron) Anderson on Saturday, April 11, 1959. He graduated from Muncie Southside High School in 1978. Steve went to Ambers Beauty College and loved the hair business. He also found the love of bartending and he was good at what he did. He had a hobby of collecting flowers, drying them, making arrangements with them, and displaying them in picture frames. He would then give these gifts to family and friends. Steve loved giving things and complimenting you on how nice you looked, (even though we didn't look or feel our best). Steve loved going to church with his friends, Naomi Sanders, and Melinda Webb at the Garden of Main Street.
Steve is survived by sisters, Trenda Anderson of Muncie, and Dee Ann (husband, Russell) Hodges of Geneva, Missouri; brother, Kenneth (wife, Julia) Anderson of Baxter, Tennessee; nephews, Ryan (wife, Heidi) Anderson of Muncie, and Andrew (wife, Jennifer) Anderson of Baxter, Tennessee, nieces, Brigette (husband, Jim) Thomas of Denver, Colorado, Lisa (husband, Larry) Key of Baxter, Tennessee, and Laura (husband, Jay) Waller of Cookeville, Tennessee; aunt, Minnie Wyatt of Muncie; several great-nephews; great-nieces; great-great-nephews; cousins, and many extraordinary friends and loved ones he has embraced in his lifetime.
Steve was preceded in death by his father; mother; grandparents; aunts; and uncles.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the amazing hospice nurses from ViaQuest that took amazing care of him. He loved you all dearly and it takes special people to bring comfort to a person at the end of their journey and you all did it so seamlessly and were so comforting, thank you for that! Thank you Pastor Ron and Pastor Gary for all of your prayers for our family in our time of need.
At this difficult time we has chosen not to have services, but we are planning a Celebration of Life as soon as all of our lives can return back to a safe normal, hoping to see all of Steve's family and friends at that time.
Elm Ridge Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020