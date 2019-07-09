|
Steven Ray Garrison
Ridgeville - Steven Ray Garrison, 69, of Ridgeville, IN passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 6, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital of Muncie, IN. He was born May 14, 1950 in Mitchell, Indiana the son of Wallace and Eva (Pridemore) Garrison. He was a 1968 graduate of Mitchell High School. He honorably served in the US Army during Vietnam.
Steve retired in 2005 as a Fork Lift Operator after 36 years with Borg Warner. He enjoyed tinkering with his cars and was an avid hummingbird watcher.
He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife of 47 years, Vickee; two sons, Travis Garrison (wife, Darlene) of Alexandria, IN and Trevor Garrison (wife, Markie) of Muncie, IN; a daughter, Tina Garrison of Ridgeville, IN; a sister, Linda Fox of Mitchell, IN; six grandchildren, Devin Gambrel, Mackenzie Younger, Austin Ward, Breanna Garrison, Blake Garrison and Trentin Garrison; and two great grandchildren, Nathan Michael Ray West and Joan Kelly Gambrel. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A service to celebrate Steve's life will be 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN. Cremation will follow. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 4:00 p.m. to service time on Friday, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Star Press on July 9, 2019