Services
Thornburg Memorial Chapel
2048 N Cr 1000 W
Parker City, IN 47368
(765) 468-6616
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Thornburg Memorial Chapel
2048 N Cr 1000 W
Parker City, IN 47368
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Thornburg Memorial Chapel
2048 N Cr 1000 W
Parker City, IN 47368
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Garrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Ray Garrison


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Ray Garrison Obituary
Steven Ray Garrison

Ridgeville - Steven Ray Garrison, 69, of Ridgeville, IN passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 6, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital of Muncie, IN. He was born May 14, 1950 in Mitchell, Indiana the son of Wallace and Eva (Pridemore) Garrison. He was a 1968 graduate of Mitchell High School. He honorably served in the US Army during Vietnam.

Steve retired in 2005 as a Fork Lift Operator after 36 years with Borg Warner. He enjoyed tinkering with his cars and was an avid hummingbird watcher.

He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife of 47 years, Vickee; two sons, Travis Garrison (wife, Darlene) of Alexandria, IN and Trevor Garrison (wife, Markie) of Muncie, IN; a daughter, Tina Garrison of Ridgeville, IN; a sister, Linda Fox of Mitchell, IN; six grandchildren, Devin Gambrel, Mackenzie Younger, Austin Ward, Breanna Garrison, Blake Garrison and Trentin Garrison; and two great grandchildren, Nathan Michael Ray West and Joan Kelly Gambrel. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A service to celebrate Steve's life will be 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN. Cremation will follow. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 4:00 p.m. to service time on Friday, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Star Press on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now