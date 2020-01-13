|
|
Steven Tomey
Muncie - Steven R. Tomey, 54, passed away Friday evening, January 10, 2020 at Bethel Point Health Care following an extended illness. He was born on March 29, 1965 in Muncie, the son of Daniel and Wanda (Clark) Tomey.
Steven graduated from Muncie Southside High School in 1983 and later worked for AAA Wheel Alignment as an auto mechanic as well as Kairos Metals as a Plasma Steel Cutter prior to his disability in 2017. Mr. Tomey also had worked as a part time maintenance worker for the St. Paul's United Methodist Church. He enjoyed bowling, fishing and spending time with his pet dogs.
Survivors include two brothers, Darin Tomey (Lori), Muncie and John Tomey (Susan), West Bend, Wisconsin; several nieces and nephews who include, Josh, Aly, Matt, Noah, Levi, Josh, Jacob and Sarah; several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; paternal grandparents, Don and Louise Tomey; his maternal grandparents, John and Mable Clark.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, 10:00 A.M. at Parson Mortuary with Pastor Ron Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery north of Muncie.
Friends may call at Parson Mortuary on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 9:00 A.M. until time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church 1707 E. 26th St., Muncie, IN 47302.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020