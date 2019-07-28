Services
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Ingram
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven W. Ingram


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven W. Ingram Obituary
Steven W. Ingram

Muncie - Steven W. Ingram, 56, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at his residence in Muncie, Indiana, following an extended illness.

He was born on Monday, December 24, 1962, in Muncie, Indiana, the son of Carl and Dorothy (Dunlap) Ingram Sr. Steven was a former longtime employee of Ball Memorial Hospital and Sam's Club. He loved animals, especially horses, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his brothers, Carl Ingram Jr. and John Ingram; daughter, Lydia Dorton; nieces and nephews, John Ingram, Russel J Ingram, Jennifer Ingram, and Angela Ingram.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Russell O. Ingram.

Services to celebrate Steven's life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019, in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 p.m. until the time of services on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now