Steven W. Ingram
Muncie - Steven W. Ingram, 56, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at his residence in Muncie, Indiana, following an extended illness.
He was born on Monday, December 24, 1962, in Muncie, Indiana, the son of Carl and Dorothy (Dunlap) Ingram Sr. Steven was a former longtime employee of Ball Memorial Hospital and Sam's Club. He loved animals, especially horses, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his brothers, Carl Ingram Jr. and John Ingram; daughter, Lydia Dorton; nieces and nephews, John Ingram, Russel J Ingram, Jennifer Ingram, and Angela Ingram.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Russell O. Ingram.
Services to celebrate Steven's life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019, in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304.
Family and friends may call from 5:00 p.m. until the time of services on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Published in The Star Press on July 28, 2019