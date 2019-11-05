|
|
Steven W. Richards
Muncie - Steven W. Richards, 57, left the arms of his wife, Lee Ann Basile-Richards and went to be with our Heavenly Father on October 18, 2019. He was born in Muncie, IN on September 12, 1962 to Herschel W. (wife, Barbara) and Martha J. (Coulter) Richards (husband, Richard Blanch). As a child, he loved working on the farm, 4-H, FFA and his Mustang Mach 1.
Steven joined the USMC prior to graduating from Monroe Central High School in 1980 and was sent to San Diego, CA for his training. He was a Mortorman and Drill Instructor at Paris Island, SC. He retired from the Marine Corp as a Master Gunnery Sgt. (E8) in 2003, with 22 yrs, 11 mo and 11 days of service. Upon retirement, he moved to Sevierville, TN and worked at Bass Pro Shops selling boats. In 2006, he moved to Murfreesboro, TN and went into the Real Estate Business. He was very good at it and finally reached his goal of opening his own branch of Exit Land and Homes, in Shelbyville, TN.
He is survived by his parents; a daughter, Tasha (Greg) Christian of Liberty Twp., OH, three grandsons, Malachi, Micah and Mason; his wife, Lee Ann Basile-Richards; brothers, Allen Richards, Hartford City, IN and Arthur Richards (Susie) of Muncie, IN; sisters, Eva Petro of Farmland, IN, Mary Griffin (Brian) of Muncie, IN, Felicia Petropoulos (Pete) of Anderson, IN and Tabitha Teague (John) of Muncie, IN; step children, John Yates, Melissa Nicholson (Blake), Heather Winfree (Steve) and Sarah Davison (Jackson), all of Tennessee. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lloyd and Eva (Hernly) Coulter, Edgar and Rosie (Vice) Richards; cousins, Sandra Taylor-Schroeder and Ashley Courtney.
Steven was very proud of being a US Marine and always believed the saying, "Once a Marine, Always a Marine". He was proud to serve his country in Desert Storm, as a Drill Instructor in Paris Island, SC and as a ROTC Instructor at Miami University, OH. He received numerous medals and honors or achievement during his 23 years of service.
A memorial service remembering Steven's life will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Center Chapel United Methodist Church, 900 W. Royerton Rd., Muncie, IN, with a celebration of his life following at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to USMC Toys for Tots at toysfortots.org or at woundedwarriorproject.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 13, 2019