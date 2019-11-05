Services
Thornburg Memorial Chapel
2048 N Cr 1000 W
Parker City, IN 47368
(765) 468-6616
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
Center Chapel United Methodist Church
900 W. Royerton Rd.
Muncie, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Richards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven W. Richards


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven W. Richards

Muncie - Steven W. Richards, 57, left the arms of his wife, Lee Ann Basile-Richards and went to be with our Heavenly Father on October 18, 2019. He was born in Muncie, IN on September 12, 1962 to Herschel W. (wife, Barbara) and Martha J. (Coulter) Richards (husband, Richard Blanch). As a child, he loved working on the farm, 4-H, FFA and his Mustang Mach 1.

Steven joined the USMC prior to graduating from Monroe Central High School in 1980 and was sent to San Diego, CA for his training. He was a Mortorman and Drill Instructor at Paris Island, SC. He retired from the Marine Corp as a Master Gunnery Sgt. (E8) in 2003, with 22 yrs, 11 mo and 11 days of service. Upon retirement, he moved to Sevierville, TN and worked at Bass Pro Shops selling boats. In 2006, he moved to Murfreesboro, TN and went into the Real Estate Business. He was very good at it and finally reached his goal of opening his own branch of Exit Land and Homes, in Shelbyville, TN.

He is survived by his parents; a daughter, Tasha (Greg) Christian of Liberty Twp., OH, three grandsons, Malachi, Micah and Mason; his wife, Lee Ann Basile-Richards; brothers, Allen Richards, Hartford City, IN and Arthur Richards (Susie) of Muncie, IN; sisters, Eva Petro of Farmland, IN, Mary Griffin (Brian) of Muncie, IN, Felicia Petropoulos (Pete) of Anderson, IN and Tabitha Teague (John) of Muncie, IN; step children, John Yates, Melissa Nicholson (Blake), Heather Winfree (Steve) and Sarah Davison (Jackson), all of Tennessee. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lloyd and Eva (Hernly) Coulter, Edgar and Rosie (Vice) Richards; cousins, Sandra Taylor-Schroeder and Ashley Courtney.

Steven was very proud of being a US Marine and always believed the saying, "Once a Marine, Always a Marine". He was proud to serve his country in Desert Storm, as a Drill Instructor in Paris Island, SC and as a ROTC Instructor at Miami University, OH. He received numerous medals and honors or achievement during his 23 years of service.

A memorial service remembering Steven's life will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Center Chapel United Methodist Church, 900 W. Royerton Rd., Muncie, IN, with a celebration of his life following at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to USMC Toys for Tots at toysfortots.org or at woundedwarriorproject.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -