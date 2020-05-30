Sudha Mehta
Sudha Mehta

Sudha Mehta, 74, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2020.

Sudha Mehta left for her heavenly abode with peace, serenity and equanimity. Just before her last breath, she felt the Divine calling her. God has come to take her. Her soul has now become one with the Divine. Because of her immense faith, Sudha Mehta's life was entirely devoted to God. May her soul rest in peace.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Inder; sons, Sandeep and Dr. Rajeev; daughters-in-law, Vandana and Rashmi; and grandchildren, Milan, Ritika, Malaika, and Risha.

The family expresses great gratitude for all the healthcare heroes that helped to take care of her over the years. A special thanks to Dr. Daryl Morrical, Dr. William Harvey, and Dr. Dwayne Adrian.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial donations be kindly made to a charity of their choice.

A private ceremony will be held on Sunday, May 31 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
