Sue A. Fraze Harp
Oakwood - Sue A. Fraze Harp, 73, of Oakwood died at 1:04 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Laurels of Defiance. She was born February 7, 1946 in Celina to the late Calvin and Evelyn (Bollenbacher) Fennig. On July 12, 2015 she married John Harp who survives in Oakwood.
She is also survived by two sons, Larry Fraze of Chicago, IL and Aaron Fraze of Orange Park, FL; four stepchildren, Crystal Lee, Dean Wilson, Jerome Wilson, and Charles Wilson; five grandchildren; and a brother, Lee Fennig. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Jimmy Fraze.
Sue received her Master's Degree in Education and was a teacher. She was also a travel consultant and a Mary Kay cosmetics salesperson. Sue was a member of the Moose and Elks Clubs. She loved to play the piano, gin rummy, euchre, and doing crossword puzzles.
Funeral Services will be 12 noon on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Oakwood with Rev. Rick Snyder officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to a .
Condolences can be expressed at: www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019