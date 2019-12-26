Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
2300 W. Jackson St
Muncie, IN
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Marion National Cemetery
Marion, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sue Barr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue Barr


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sue Barr Obituary
Sue Barr

Muncie - Sue Ann Barr, 84, passed away late Tuesday evening, December 24, 2019, at the Woodbury Wellness Center in Hampsted, North Carolina following an extended illness. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky on August 16, 1935 - the daughter of Gustav and Mary (O'Leary) Graen.

Sue graduated from Loretto High School in 1953 and on August 29, 1959 married George A. (Tony) Barr, who preceded her in death December 19, 2008. Mrs. Barr lovingly cared for her family, became an active volunteer in her children's activities during and after school, and supported various ministries associated with the Catholic Parishes in the communities where the family resided through the years. Sue was an earnest supporter of life at all ages and in all difficulties, and a strong advocate for Birthright International. Sue volunteered as needed at St. Mary Church, including substitute teaching in the parish school.

Survivors include two sons, Larry Barr (Tracy), Indianapolis and David Barr, Hampstead, North Carolina; one daughter Laura Matthews (Charles), Nashua, New Hampshire; nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews

Besides her husband of 49 years, Tony, she is preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother, Lawrence.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 AM on Tuesday December 31, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church 2300 W. Jackson St. Muncie, IN 47303, with Father Andrew Dudzinski presiding. Burial will follow at 1PM on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Marion National Cemetery in Marion, Indiana.

Friends may call at St. Mary Catholic Church on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from 9:30 AM and join attendance at the Mass.

Memorial contributions may be made to any of the ministries of St. Mary Catholic Church that support life.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sue's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -