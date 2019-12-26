|
|
Sue Barr
Muncie - Sue Ann Barr, 84, passed away late Tuesday evening, December 24, 2019, at the Woodbury Wellness Center in Hampsted, North Carolina following an extended illness. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky on August 16, 1935 - the daughter of Gustav and Mary (O'Leary) Graen.
Sue graduated from Loretto High School in 1953 and on August 29, 1959 married George A. (Tony) Barr, who preceded her in death December 19, 2008. Mrs. Barr lovingly cared for her family, became an active volunteer in her children's activities during and after school, and supported various ministries associated with the Catholic Parishes in the communities where the family resided through the years. Sue was an earnest supporter of life at all ages and in all difficulties, and a strong advocate for Birthright International. Sue volunteered as needed at St. Mary Church, including substitute teaching in the parish school.
Survivors include two sons, Larry Barr (Tracy), Indianapolis and David Barr, Hampstead, North Carolina; one daughter Laura Matthews (Charles), Nashua, New Hampshire; nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews
Besides her husband of 49 years, Tony, she is preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother, Lawrence.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 AM on Tuesday December 31, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church 2300 W. Jackson St. Muncie, IN 47303, with Father Andrew Dudzinski presiding. Burial will follow at 1PM on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Marion National Cemetery in Marion, Indiana.
Friends may call at St. Mary Catholic Church on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from 9:30 AM and join attendance at the Mass.
Memorial contributions may be made to any of the ministries of St. Mary Catholic Church that support life.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019