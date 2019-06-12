Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel
Suetta W. Kirkham

Muncie - Suetta W. Kirkham, 77, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2019 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

She was born on January 12, 1942 in Brooksville, Kentucky, the daughter of Jesse and Clarice (Durbin) Wagel.

Ms. Suetta Kirkham had a variety of occupations that included: delivering news stands for the Muncie Star Press, school bus driver for Delta Community School Corporation, administrative assistant at the Muncie YMCA, bus driver for LifeStream Services and the Henry County Sheriff's Department. She retired from the Henry County Sheriff's Department.

Ms. Suetta Kirkham was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles "F.O.E" #1771 of Alexandria and the Delaware County Senior Citizen Center. She loved her sons, daughter, her extensive group of friends and her pet dogs "Jackie and Josie" immensely. Ms. Kirkham's hobbies included horseback riding, gardening, euchre, bingo, shopping, dancing, and helping anyone who needed a helping hand.

Survivors include her daughter, Angela Burton (companion, Joshua Watson); three sons, Russell Burton (wife, Lesha), David Burton (wife, Vicki), and Dennis Burns; eight grandchildren, Amy Archuleta, Kerri Burns, Shannon Burns, Tammy Burton, Russell Burton Jr., David Burton Jr., Sommer Burton, and Danielle Burton; seventeen great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her late husband, Meredith Kirkham.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Entombment will follow in Gardens of Memory.

Friends may call on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on June 12, 2019
