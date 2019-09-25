|
Susan C. Hodge
Hartford City - Susan C. Hodge, 71, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 after an extended illness.
She was born on December 13, 1947 in Portland, Indiana to Ermal and Donna (Newton) Flatter. She graduated from Montpelier High School in 1966 and worked for Indiana Glass for over 38 years, retiring in 2002.
Susan attended the Hartford City Wesleyan Church.
Susan was a well-liked person who was full of life. Anyone that met her always had good things to say for her. She enjoyed reading, crafts, crosswords and brain-teasers. She spent many hours playing Tetris and Dr. Mario.
She is survived by her loving son Charles Hodge of Hartford City; a brother, Jerry Lee Flatter as well as several friends.
Funeral services for Susan will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Waters Funeral Home, 501 W. Washington St. Hartford City with Pastor Steve DeLisle officiating.
Visitation will be at the funeral home prior to services from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 25, 2019