Susan Elizabeth Todd



Dunkirk - Susan Elizabeth Todd, 78, of Dunkirk, IN, passed away Sunday, August 9th, 2020 at Millers Merry Manor in Hartford City, IN. Susan was born on July 13th, 1942 to the late Dorothy Juanita (Harmon) and James Lawrence Williams owners of W&W Antiques in Portland, IN. Susan was a graduate of Jay County High School and was a dedicated wife and mother. She was the widow of Alvin Lee Todd. Susan enjoyed many activities, among these were traveling in her younger years with her parents, playing cards, antiquing, listening to country music, watching Wheel of Fortune, and reading. She had a friendly personality, was outgoing, loved children and had a soft spot for animals. Susan is survived by her daughter, Leanna (Todd) Southworth and son Shain Todd, grandchildren, Haley Todd, Sierra Hoff, Marissa Southworth, and Ethan Todd, great-grandchildren, John Hoff and Jaxon Maxwell, three nieces, and one nephew. Friends are invited to call Friday, August 14, 2020, from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 12 p.m. with Carl Richeal officiating. Burial will be held at Green Park Cemetery - Portland, IN. Please be assured that for your health and safety all CDC, government and local health department recommendations and guidelines are followed (facility maximum of people at one time up to social distancing allowance for square footage, masks are to be worn while in attendance, hand sanitizer will be available, extra cleaning and disinfecting measures have been taken). Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries -Redkey Chapel.









