Susan Tuttle
Gaston - Susan Carol Tuttle, 53, of Gaston, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. Sue was born in Saline, Michigan on March 9, 1966 to Chuck and Linda Clauson. Sue spent much of her teenage and adult years residing in Indiana, but she never relinquished her love of the University of Michigan Wolverines. Sue graduated from Delta High School in 1984 and held various jobs most of which involved helping people whether they were kids or adults. Her greatest job of all was being a mother to her two children, Jon and Brook, and a Memaw to her grand-daughter, Ella June.
Those who knew Sue would laugh at her sarcastic tone and revel at her artistic ability. She was a true creative who always encouraged those around her to express themselves and be genuine. In addition to being a mother to two human children, Sue had a slew of animal children who she loved dearly. She was a huge advocate for animals. Her husband, Kelly, would often joke about coming home to a new and unexpected animal from time to time. (Including but not limited to, the full sized white ducks she and Brook adopted and the puppy Jon found in the bushes by their home.)
Sue was a fun-loving, smart, caring, open minded and artistic woman. She loved deeply and never failed to remind those around her of her love for them. Though she struggled with her own personal afflictions, Sue always encouraged her family and friends to be their best and never settle for anything less than happiness. Her bright smile and sense of humor will truly be missed. Sue was truly one of kind.
Sue is survived by her devoted husband, Kelly Tuttle, who she was married to for 32 years; her children, Jon (wife, Angel) and Brook (husband, Greg); her granddaughter, Ella; her mother, Linda Clauson; her siblings, Becky Marshall (husband, Dave), Sharon Marshall, Chuck Clauson, Steve Tuttle (wife, Lisa), and Lee Tuttle; her nieces and nephews, Justin, Amy, Autumn, Michelle, Heather, Amber, Mandy, Hailey; and many others including aunts, uncles, great nieces and nephews, friends, and extended family who loved her very much. Sue was preceded in death by her father, Chuck Clauson, and her brother, Tim Clauson.
Sue's family will celebrate her life on Friday, May 17, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held at the Minnetrista Cultural Center in Muncie, Indiana from 5-8pm in the Indiana Room. Please feel free to stop by and share a memory of Sue with her family. In lieu of flowers, please send to donations in Sue's name to the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) or the Special Olympics of Delaware County. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on May 14, 2019