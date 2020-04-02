|
|
Susanna K. Land
Muncie - Susanna K. Land, 72, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at her residence following an extended illness.
She was born in Elwood on June 18, 1947, the daughter of Joe and Veronica Klepfer, graduated from Pendleton High School in 1965, and received her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from Ball State University in 1973 and 1978.
Mrs. Land was a retired business education teacher and DECA Advisor at Yorktown High School, Wes-Del High School, Ben Davis High School, and served as State DECA Advisor.
Susan was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church, where she served on the Church Finance Committee, a fifty-year life member of Tri Kappa Sorority, where she served as a Regional and State Officer. She served as Development Director for the Muncie Children's Museum and Second Harvest Food Bank. Served as President of Delaware Country Club 9-hole Women's Golf Association. She was also a member of Partners for Profit Investment Club, and loved to travel, play cards, work in the garden, spend time with the ladies from her birthday group, and most importantly spend time with her family.
Surviving are her husband, David Land; two daughters, Stephanie Lynn Mulkey, her children, Alex (Chelsea), Jack, and Olivia Mulkey, and Sherry Susanne Olsen (Arnie); her five siblings, Rosemary Frazier (Tom), Terri Wallace (Dan), Andy Klepfer (Lou Ann), Mary Ann Douglass, and Ronnie Kenworthy (Stuart); her sister-in-law, Judy Roberts (Steve); her brother-in-law, John Land (Carol); and several nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be sent to The Muncie Children's Museum, 515 S. High St., Muncie, IN 47305 or The ALS Association (Indiana), 7202 E. 87th St., Suite #102, Indianapolis, IN 46256.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020