Susie Ashby
Susie Ashby

Muncie - Susie A. Ashby, 74, passed away Thursday afternoon at the Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital following an extended illness. She was born on November 30, 1946 in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of Claude Daniel and Nellie Webster.

Susie graduated from Madison Consolidated High School in Madison, Indiana and married the love of her life, Leafa Larry Ashby on July 2, 1966 and he preceded her in death in November 9, 2011. Mrs. Ashby earned her degree from Ivy Tech and became a Qualified Medical Assistant and a Certified Nursing Assistant having served several healthcare facilities through out the Muncie area for over 20 years. She was a member of the Salvation Army Church where she was very involved in women's ministries, nursing home outreach and distributing holiday baskets. Susie enjoyed being a part of the Red Hat Society, embroidery and coloring in adult coloring books. Mostly, she followed Dick the Bruiser and professional wrestling.

Survivors include four sons, Ira, Nelson, Larry, Jr. and Raymond Ashby all of Muncie; two daughters, Melody and Ashley Ashby both of Muncie; several grandchildren; several great grandchildren; one brother (Charles Webster (Irene), Valparaiso; five sisters, Kathy Partridge, Las Vegas, Nevada, Vickie Scott Anderson, Patricia Stamper, Chattanooga, Tennessee, Debra, Las Vegas, Nevada and Margaret Cole, Yorktown; several nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband of 45 years Larry she is preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Dorothy, Mary, Vivian, Wilda May; three brothers, Johnny, Benny and James Webster.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Major Mark Litherland and Major Douglas Rick will be officiating. Cremation is to follow.

Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Wednesday October 28, 2020, from 11:00 A.M. until time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Breast Cancer Awareness P.O. Box 678572 Dallas, TX 75267-8572 or the Salvation Army P.O. Box 448 Muncie, IN 47308.

Online condolences may be made the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
