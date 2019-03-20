|
|
Suzanne Townsend
Muncie - Suzanne K. Townsend, 78, passed away peacefully at her home in Yorktown, surround by her family, on Sunday March 17, 2019. She was born at Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie to Mary Martha (Arnold) Shimer and and Theodore Wayne Shimer on Sunday November 10, 1940. She married John R. Townsend on Thursday August 28, 1958. Together they had five children. She enjoyed baking, reading, watching sports, spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a loving and faithful daughter, sister, spouse, mother, grandmother and always placed their needs above her own.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Martha (Arnold) Shimer; father Theodore Wayne Shimer, sister; Patricia M. Guddle, brothers; Theodoer F. Shimer, David F. Shimer and James A. Shimer, grandchildren; Thomas Michael Fischer, Dillan Michael Fischer and Thomas Nicholas Townsend.
She is survived by her beloved spouse of 60 years John, children; Patricia (Thomas), John (Tonya), Roberta, Ronald (Wendy) and Brian (Christina); 20 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Private Family Services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to St. Jude's Cancer Fund.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 20, 2019