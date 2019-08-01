|
|
Sybil S. Cross
Muncie - Sybil S. Cross, passed away Monday morning, July 29, 2019 at her residence.
She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Donald Root and Mary Lucille (McLeod) Scotten. Sybil was raised in Spiceland and graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy in Oldenberg, Indiana. She attended Ball State Teachers College.
Sybil was a Homebuilder and a local business owner.
Sybil is survived by three children, Mark Gossage (Cathy Drown), Christy Gossage Ball (Dean Ecklin), and Matthew Gossage (Cheryl); four grandchildren, Connor MacLeod, Alle MacLeod, Griffin Gossage, and Samuel Gossage.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 820 E. Charles St., Muncie.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Lawrence Food Pantry, 820 E. Charles Street, Muncie, IN 47305.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 1, 2019