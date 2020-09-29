Syllister Pete Bailey



Muncie - Syllister Pete Bailey, 79, of Muncie, Indiana passed away on September 22, 2020. He was born September 6, 1941 to Joshua and Minnie Bailey.



He was a man of God who loved the Lord, serving as a Deacon for many years. He was an US Army Veteran and retired from Delco Remy. He and Alice have adopted 7 children and have raised several others.



He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Alice Bailey; his children Willie Bailey, Shauntez Bailey, Sarah Bailey, Jeremy Bailey, Jason Bailey, Demetra Lewis, Jazmine Bailey and Syllister Bailey Jr.; his sister Francis Bailey; 3 grandsons who they raised Lonnie Lewis, Andrew Lewis and Demetrius Lewis; two God daughters Lisa King and Georgette; special friend Bishop White. He also leaves a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents Joshua and Minnie Bailey; his brother Willie Bailey, his sister Thelma Jean Bailey and his daughter Kalayshia Bailey.



Funeral service will be held at 10:00am, on Friday October 2, 2020 at Terrestrial Temple Church of God, 2112 N Turner St., Muncie, IN 47303, where viewing will be held from 8am-10:00am, burial will follow at Marion National Cemetery with Military Honors. Services entrusted to Community Family Funeral Home, Richmond, IN.









