Syllister Pete Bailey
Syllister Pete Bailey

Muncie - Syllister Pete Bailey, 79, of Muncie, Indiana passed away on September 22, 2020. He was born September 6, 1941 to Joshua and Minnie Bailey.

He was a man of God who loved the Lord, serving as a Deacon for many years. He was an US Army Veteran and retired from Delco Remy. He and Alice have adopted 7 children and have raised several others.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Alice Bailey; his children Willie Bailey, Shauntez Bailey, Sarah Bailey, Jeremy Bailey, Jason Bailey, Demetra Lewis, Jazmine Bailey and Syllister Bailey Jr.; his sister Francis Bailey; 3 grandsons who they raised Lonnie Lewis, Andrew Lewis and Demetrius Lewis; two God daughters Lisa King and Georgette; special friend Bishop White. He also leaves a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Joshua and Minnie Bailey; his brother Willie Bailey, his sister Thelma Jean Bailey and his daughter Kalayshia Bailey.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00am, on Friday October 2, 2020 at Terrestrial Temple Church of God, 2112 N Turner St., Muncie, IN 47303, where viewing will be held from 8am-10:00am, burial will follow at Marion National Cemetery with Military Honors. Services entrusted to Community Family Funeral Home, Richmond, IN.




Published in The Star Press from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
