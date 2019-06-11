Sylvia Doris LaRue



Muncie - Sylvia Doris LaRue, age 91, passed away on June 9, 2019 at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, Indiana.



She was born February 1, 1928 in Evansville, Indiana, to George and Lillian (Day) Garrison. She was married to Burton LaRue, who preceded her in death July, 1985.



She was an active member of the Muncie Artist Guild since 1994. Sylvia was blessed with artistic talent and regularly participated in local art shows and displays including the Muncie Artist Guild Annual Art show, Humpback Barn Festival, and Minnetrista's 'Art About the Land' Show. She won many awards including Best of Show at these events. Sylvia enjoyed painting all varieties of flowers, with a focus on roses.



Sylvia loved wearing stylish hats and clothes and spending time with close friends and family, whom she treasured. She also enjoyed reading biographies, traveling, and Tuesday's with her best friend Liz.



Sylvia is survived by one brother, Jerry Garrison (Evansville), two sons, Alan LaRue wife Janet (Angola), John LaRue wife Sharon (Muncie), and one daughter, Linda (LaRue) McClure husband Mike (deceased), five grandchildren, Staci Siebert, Jamie LaRue, Megan Carlin, Michael and Ashley McClure, and 8 great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters.



Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 2700 W. Moore Road, Muncie. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie.



Family and friends may call at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 2700 W. Moore Road, Muncie, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Soup Kitchen of Muncie, 920 E. Charles St., PO Box 68, Muncie, IN 47308.



The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.