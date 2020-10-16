Sylvia "June" (Butterfield) Feick
On Tuesday, October 7, 2020, our beautiful mother passed away peacefully at home in Bradenton Florida with her children by her side.
June was born on January 31, 1936 in New Albany, IN to Cedric and Pauline Denny.
June remained in Muncie, after receiving her elementary education degree from Ball State University where she raised her three children, George Butterfield (Laurie), Brad Butterfield, (Rose), Jennifer West (Jake).
June was a philanthropic volunteer with Psi Iota Xi , Bargain Box, and Little Red Door. She was an avid golfer, swimmer and loved being on the water.
June was predeceased by recent husband Louis A Feick; first husband George M. Butterfield; parents Cedric and Pauline Denny; infant daughter Angela Butterfield; siblings, Cedric Denny, Jim Denny, and Pat Meyer; daughter-in-law, Brenda Feick; and great-grand-daughter Crosley Jayne Buchner.
She will be greatly missed by her sister, Sue Dean, of Bradenton, FL, seven stepchildren, 23 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and her dog Opal.
A private service will be held in Indianapolis, IN at Indian Lakes Country Club November 21st, 2020.
Online condolences may be made at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com