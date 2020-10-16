1/1
Sylvia "June" (Butterfield) Feick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sylvia "June" (Butterfield) Feick

Sylvia "June" (Butterfield) Feick, age 84

On Tuesday, October 7, 2020, our beautiful mother passed away peacefully at home in Bradenton Florida with her children by her side.

June was born on January 31, 1936 in New Albany, IN to Cedric and Pauline Denny.

June remained in Muncie, after receiving her elementary education degree from Ball State University where she raised her three children, George Butterfield (Laurie), Brad Butterfield, (Rose), Jennifer West (Jake).

June was a philanthropic volunteer with Psi Iota Xi , Bargain Box, and Little Red Door. She was an avid golfer, swimmer and loved being on the water.

June was predeceased by recent husband Louis A Feick; first husband George M. Butterfield; parents Cedric and Pauline Denny; infant daughter Angela Butterfield; siblings, Cedric Denny, Jim Denny, and Pat Meyer; daughter-in-law, Brenda Feick; and great-grand-daughter Crosley Jayne Buchner.

She will be greatly missed by her sister, Sue Dean, of Bradenton, FL, seven stepchildren, 23 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and her dog Opal.

A private service will be held in Indianapolis, IN at Indian Lakes Country Club November 21st, 2020.

Online condolences may be made at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved