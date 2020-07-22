1/1
Sylvia Mae (Akins) Powers
Sylvia Mae (Akins) Powers, 75, died peacefully on July 12, 2020. She was born on May 20, 1945 in Dyersburg, Tennessee to the late Gracie Mae (Scott) Swift and Melvin Akins. She was raised by her parents and loving stepfather, William Swift.

Sylvia attended and graduated from Bruce High School, then moved to Muncie, Indiana, where she met and married her beloved, late husband Ernest Powers Jr. They went on to raise their family and become lifelong residents and supporters in the Muncie community.

Sylvia retired from Ball State University after a 30-year career as an Educational Resources Administrator at Bracken Library and having earned the Meritorious Service Award. She was an active community volunteer for Girl Scouts, Habitat for Humanity and a host of other organizations and service projects including the voting polls. She was a successful "Avon Lady" for many years during which she repeatedly earned the highest sales awards aided by her love and knowledge of beauty products and her engaging personality.

Her greatest passion was her family and she counted raising her five children among her greatest joys. She was an avid reader and enjoyed game shows and mystery television programs. She had a love for laughter and music and enjoyed singing with the Sweet Adelines for a short time.

She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather, and beloved husband of more than 50 years.

Sylvia leaves to cherish her memory: her 5 children, Ernest David Powers, Denise Weathersbe (Donald), DeAnne Harris (Tony), Mark Powers, and Michael Powers; 5 brothers, Reginald Akins, James "Jimmy" Akins (Tenner), Richard Akins (Martha), Muriel Swift (Lisa), James Swift (Barbara).; 12 grandchildren, Trent Powers, Jade Powers, Tianna Powers, Peyton Powers, Nigel Powers, Cameron Powers, Morgan Weathersbe, Bryce Harris, Ethan Harris, Bria Harris, Lelar Weathersbe, and Quinten Weathersbe; 2 great-grandchildren; and a host of friends and loved ones.

Gone but not forgotten are special cousins, Barbara Jean Ford, T.L. Scott and Emma Sue Davis and stepbrother, William Swift Jr.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, with calling hours between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Services are entrusted to Gholar and Gholar Funeral Services, 900 E. Kirby Ave., Muncie, IN 47302.




Published in The Star Press from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service
JUL
25
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service
900 E Kirby Ave
Muncie, IN 47302
(765) 282-2651
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
I am sad to hear of the passing of Sylvia. She was a very dear lady that I got to know when I worked at Bracken Library back in the 80's. She always had a smile and could brighten anyone's day with that smile and laugh. Keep all of your memories in your heart and she will always be with you. God Bless each of you and may He wrap His loving arms around each of you.
Linda Swartz
Friend
July 23, 2020
Deliverance Temple Church, Pastor Andre and Lady Devon Mitchell expresses our sincere, heartfelt condolences to the family of Slyvia Mae (Akins) Powers. May God give you comfort and strength during this time of sorrow.
Blessings,
Ella Pickett, Condolence Clerk
July 22, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jeffrey McMiller
