Tamara Roach
Tamara Roach

FUNERAL POSTPONEMENT: Due to unforeseen circumstance and family isolation the Funeral and Visitation for Tamara "Tami" Sue (Robbins) Roach has been postponed indefinitely. PLEASE watch our Facebook page and website for further updates on the service for Tami.

Keplinger Funeral Home




Published in The Star Press from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Funeral service
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Keplinger Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
(765) 348-0610
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 4, 2020
His totally breaks my heart. U will be missed by so many. I always was a friend that never judged anyone. R.I.H my friend. Prayers for the family
Sherry
Friend
June 4, 2020
Such a beautiful soul flying w angels now there is a battle and he only takes his strong ones so sorry for the hurt and grief Tami was so special n my heart will miss her dearly Lord wrap ur hand around family and friends during the greiving Amen
Gina Christal
Friend
June 4, 2020
Tammy was a kind and Beautiful Friend, God Sure Got a Beautiful Angel, she will be missed by many, was always a Happy Friend who could always make me life, Rest in Heaven Tammy, my heart goes out to her family.
Cyndi and Landis (Wilcoxon) Herring
Friend
