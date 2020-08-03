1/1
Tamara Sue Kidd
Tamara Sue Kidd

Muncie - Tamara Sue Kidd, 51, of Muncie passed away unexpectedly on July 28, 2020.

She was born in Ohio on January 13, 1969 to the late Arnold and Twila (Lee).

Tamara loved to laugh. She was kind to all she met, funny, beautiful, and smart.

Tamara is survived by her step-mother, Patricia Kidd of Muncie; two special nephews that she raised as her children, Kyle and Tyler Moore of Muncie; sisters, Charlotte (Mike) Stanley, Annie David, Linda (Steve) Wright, and Carol Williams all of Muncie; one brother, Richie (Paula) Kidd; and several nieces and nephews. Paula was also Tamara's partner in crime!

Tamara is preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Debbie Moore, and a special grandma, Daisy Boles. There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Meet at Garden View Funeral Home to proceed to the Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com.




Published in The Star Press from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
