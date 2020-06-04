Tamara "Tami" Sue (Robbins) Roach
Montpelier - Tamara "Tami" Sue (Robbins) Roach, 62, passed away unexpectedly at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her residence in Montpelier.
She was born in Muncie on December 6, 1957 to Donna J. (Steigerwalt) Robbins and Jerry E. Robbins. Her mom precedes her in death on June 10, 2001.
Tami graduated from Blackford High School in 1976 and received her Bachelor's Degree from Ball State University.
She married Raymond W. Roach on December 19, 2002 in Hartford City.
Tami spent many years working at the Montpelier Weekly before her retirement. She also had worked at the News-Times.
Tami had an infectious smile and could light up the room with it. She was funny, kind and had a compassionate spirit. Tami always made time for everyone. She always provided support and love for her family and was a fantastic cook. She loved being a wife, mother and grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by her husband, Raymond W. Roach of Montpelier; sons, Tanner G. (wife, Jamie) Bost of Montpelier and Tarrin G. Bost (companion, Jessica Stewart) of Hartford City; daughter, Taylor G. Bost of Indianapolis; step-daughter, Teletha A. (husband, Dennis) May of Redkey; grandchildren, Aspen, Kyran, Avalyn, Kamara, Trent, Gabe, Mayah, Keyera, Kindle, and Lincoln; father and step-mother, Jerry E. Robbins and Nancy Lenfestey; sister, Teri A. (husband, Doug) Osborn of Hartford City; brother, Jerry E. "Rob" Robbins of Hartford City; 1 niece and 2 nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her sons, Trent Donovan Robbins Williams and Tyler Gene Williams.
The family is requesting a private Funeral Service for Tami on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City with a private burial at Hartford City Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19 the family has requested a public visitation on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 12 to 2 p.m. with a limited number of 30 people in the funeral home at one time.
Memorials may be made to Donor's Choice.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.