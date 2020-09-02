1/1
Tammy Folkner
1962 - 2020
Tammy Folkner

Winchester - Tammy S. Folkner, 58, of Winchester, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at her home. She was born on June 2, 1962, in Muncie, to Lester Puckett and Carolyn Sue (Hendsel) Puckett-Webb.

Tammy was a cook at the St. Vincent Randolph Hospital in Winchester. She enjoyed cooking and her grandchildren

Tammy is survived by her husband, Thomas Jay Folkner; three children, Delonna Puckett, Michael (Alisha Suddarth) Clever, and Tyler Folkner; her father, Lester Puckett; four siblings, Alan Green, Ted Green, Tim (Margaret) Green, and Penny Hollars; several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Tammy was preceded in death by her mother, Carolyn Sue (Hendsel) Puckett-Webb; a son, Tanner Folkner; and a brother, Kim Green.

There will be no services for Tammy.

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.




Published in The Star Press from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
