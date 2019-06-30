Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Tammy Foster-Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tammy Foster-Young


1965 - 2019
Tammy Foster-Young Obituary
Tammy Foster-Young

Muncie - Tammy Faye Foster-Young (Ferrell), 53, died suddenly, Monday June 24, 2019. Tammy was born November 9, 1965 in Muncie to the late Hershell and Ruth Ferrell (Lancaster). She met the love of her life, John Young, in 2001. Tammy enjoyed playing bingo and cards, along with many other games. What she truly enjoyed was spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving Tammy is her husband, John; Sisters; Connie (Tom) Thomas, Teresa (Gerald) Rodgers; Brother; Hershell (April)Ferrell; Daughters, Angel (Partner Tony) Foster, Amber (Partner Jessie) Foster; Son; Steven (Partner Monica) Foster; Step-daughter; Ashley Young; and 8 grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by both her parents, sister; Sunshine Rena Young (Tim who survives); and son; Troy Allen Foster Jr.

Visitation for Tammy will be held Monday, July 1, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams St. Muncie, IN 47305. Services will follow at 11 a.m. with burial at Beech Grove Cemetery.

Memorial Donations can be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.

Online condolences can be left for the family at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on June 30, 2019
