Tammy Sue Corbin
Muncie - Tammy Sue Corbin, 53, passed away after battling a long-term illness on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born on March 14, 1966 in Anderson, Indiana, the daughter of William Savage and Sharon (McCoy) Shores.
Tammy graduated from Anderson Madison High School. She worked as a CNA for twenty years. She worked at Waters of Muncie, Bethel Pointe, and I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital. Tammy was an outstanding CNA, she loved her job and helping people.
Tammy loved animals, especially her dogs and cats. She also loved all flowers, especially Surprise Lilies, Morning Glories, and Gladiolus. She was a kind, caring person and would help anyone.
Survivors include her mother, Sharon Shores (husband, Larry); son, Kyle Davis (wife, Nicole); and four grandchildren, Rylynn, Isaac, Leila, and Bentley.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents and several aunts and uncles. She will be loved and missed dearly by everyone.
Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday at the mortuary.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 5635 W. 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019