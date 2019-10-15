Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Resources
More Obituaries for Tammy Corbin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tammy Sue Corbin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tammy Sue Corbin Obituary
Tammy Sue Corbin

Muncie - Tammy Sue Corbin, 53, passed away after battling a long-term illness on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

She was born on March 14, 1966 in Anderson, Indiana, the daughter of William Savage and Sharon (McCoy) Shores.

Tammy graduated from Anderson Madison High School. She worked as a CNA for twenty years. She worked at Waters of Muncie, Bethel Pointe, and I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital. Tammy was an outstanding CNA, she loved her job and helping people.

Tammy loved animals, especially her dogs and cats. She also loved all flowers, especially Surprise Lilies, Morning Glories, and Gladiolus. She was a kind, caring person and would help anyone.

Survivors include her mother, Sharon Shores (husband, Larry); son, Kyle Davis (wife, Nicole); and four grandchildren, Rylynn, Isaac, Leila, and Bentley.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents and several aunts and uncles. She will be loved and missed dearly by everyone.

Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday at the mortuary.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 5635 W. 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tammy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
Download Now