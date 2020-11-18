Tarinna Morris
Eaton - Tarinna Morris, 57, Eaton passed away unexpectedly Monday, November 16, 2020 at IU Ball Memorial Health.
She was born July 10, 1963 the daughter of Richard (Dick) and Linda Smith. She attended Delta High School, Indiana Business College, and Western Governors University.
She previously held positions at Eaton Elementary, Delaware Community School Corporation, Madison Grant School Corporation, and most recently as the Business Manager for Jay County School Corporation.
Survivors include her Husband Tracy of 38 years; Mother, Linda Smith; Daughters, Meghan Deckman (Husband - Joe), Holly Morris; Son, Tyler Morris (Wife - Ashley); Grandchildren: Aurora, Ryder, Cameron, Davin, Khloe, Avery, Quinn, Dae, Jase, Everley, Ellis, and Teagan; Granddogs: Tink and Weasley; Sisters, Diedra Smith, Mitzi Beeson (Husband - Paul), Darla Crouch (Husband - Dave); Brother, Richard (Dickie) Smith Jr.; In-laws Thomas (Richard) and Norma Morris; Brother-in-law, Rick Morris (Wife - Jennie); Several nieces and nephews she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her father Richard (Dick) Smith Sr. and Brother-in-law, Mark Morris.
A celebration of life will be held at the family home in Eaton on Saturday, November 21st from 12-4. Please dress casually and park at the softball diamond located at 200 S Union St., Eaton, IN 47338 where you will be shuttled to the family home. We will be celebrating outdoors and ask that social distancing be observed and masks worn.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation in her name. helpfightra.org
Visit PitmanRichman.com
to sign the guestbook or leave condolences for the family.