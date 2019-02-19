|
|
Rev. Teal Younce
Gas City - Rev. Teal Younce, 93, left us Friday, February 15, 2019 at IU Ball Memorial Hospital following a stroke on February 7, 2019.
He was born February 7, 1926 at home in Eaton, Indiana, the son of Samuel and Verna (Andrews) Younce. He graduated from Eaton High School in 1944. In April of 1944, he was in the Navy at Great Lakes Naval Base. After service, he attended and graduated from Johnson Bible College, Kimberly Heights, TN. From there he earned his degree from Christian Theological Seminary.
In August of 1949, he and Barbara Stewart were married. They pastored churches in Tennessee, French Lick, Oaktown, Avon, Rochester and Gas City, Indiana. He continued to serve doing interim or Regional Elder for eleven years.
He is survived by his wife; sons, David (fiancé Debbie) Younce, Plainfield, Douglas (Pam) Younce, Kendallville, Dennis (Linda) Younce, Avon; the Max Brown family, Eaton; Rick Brown family, Indianapolis; sister-in-law, Don Younce family; Walter (Janice) Stewart family and nieces and nephews, Carlsbad, Ca.; 5 granddaughters, a grandson, 4 great-grandsons and 1 great-granddaughter; Nancy and Rick.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Donald Younce and Jerry Younce.
The family will receive visitors from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at First Christian Church 401 E. N. "D" St., Gas City, IN 46933. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor David Shephard officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel 400 E. Main St., Gas City, IN 46933.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.nswcares.com.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 19, 2019