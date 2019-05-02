Services
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Graveside service
Monday, May 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pizza King
N. Wheeling Ave
- - Ted Ben Bales passed Friday, April 26, 2019. He was the son of Earl B. Bales and Mildred D. Bales. Ben was born May 11, 1935. He was a 1953 graduate of Muncie Central High School and went on to study at Indiana University and Ball State University. He worked as Vice President of Merchants National Bank until retiring. In retirement, he loved driving cars for Gaddis Chrysler Dodge Jeep until his illness in 2014. Ben was an avid fan of Indiana University and Delta High School. Over his lifetime, he was involved in Muncie Elks, Muncie Moose, Central Indiana Bank Assoc., Wabash Valley Assoc., I.H.S.A.A. Basketball officiating, Delta High School football chain gang, and Rupert School of Auctioneering. Ben also enjoyed many years on Lake Wawasee and playing golf in. He was passionate about cars and a lover of most animals, especially dogs.

Ben is survived by his wife of 48 years Rebecca L. Bales, sons: Scott A. Bales, Bradley K. Bales and Joseph T. (wife Kelli) Bales , daughter: Sarah E. Bales, grandsons: Jacob T. Bales, Samuel J. Bales, and Noah M. Lewman, granddaughters: Margaret G. Bales and Bertie E. Bales.

He is preceded in death by his parents Earl B. and Mildred D. Bales and son Mark A. Bales.

Graveside service for the family will be held at Elm Ridge, Monday, May 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Friends may call during a celebration of life for Ben at Pizza King on N. Wheeling Ave. from 4-7 p.m. Memorials can be sent to ARF and .

Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on May 2, 2019
