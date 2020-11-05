Ted C. Smith
Muncie - Ted C. Smith, 72, of Muncie, IN, passed away in his home Sunday, November 1, 2020 with his family by his side. Ted was born to Ted T. and Virginia Smith on June 4, 1948, in Detroit, Michigan.
Ted graduated from Lincoln Park High in 1966 and from Ball State University upon his return from his tour overseas.
Ted leaves as his legacy 3 children: Abbie Bevelhimer (Aaron), Joshua Smith (Elyssa), and Linsey Smith and 2 step-children: Andrea Cook Uhl and Eric Meranda. He was a proud Papa to 3 grandchildren, Gracie, Ethan, and Logan. He also leaves 3 siblings to cherish his memory: Linda Gruwell (Jerry), Judy Shaw (William), and Troy Smith (Virginia). He is also survived by the mother of his children, Denise Smith. They will all remember his warrior spirit, joyful sense of humor, love for movies, and his weekends of fishing on the water.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents and by his wife, Cindy Smith.
Ted proudly served our country in the Navy during the Vietnam War beginning in 1967, on tour aboard the USS Kearsarge Aircraft Carrier. He was a River Patrolman stationed in the Mekong Delta. Ted concluded his service in the military as an engineman on the USS Skate submarine until his honorable discharge after completing his tour in 1971.
Afterward, Ted continued serving in his local community by acting as the Captain of the Detectives' Division for the Delaware Co. Sheriff's Department from 1973 to 1987. He later became the head of security at Ball Corporation and then the Director of the CSR Department of Saint Gobain until his retirement in 2013.
Ted C. Smith loved to laugh and enjoy the company of his loved ones. He will be fondly remembered for his strength, courage in the face of hardship, and a lifelong commitment to his family.
Friends and family may call on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 2:00 to 6:00 pm in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie. A funeral service is scheduled for Monday, November 9, 2020 at 12:00 pm, also in the Funeral Home, officiated by Ted's brother-in-law, William Shaw. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
at WoundedWarriorProject.org
. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com
.
"Valor is stability, not of legs and arms, but of courage and the soul." - Michel de Montaigne