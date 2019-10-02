|
Teresa A. Corn
Portland - Teresa A. Corn, (52) of Portland lost her courageous battle with cancer on September 27, 2019 at Ball Memorial Hospital, Muncie IN. Teresa was born in New Castle IN on March 22, 1967 to Buddy and Jill Smith. She graduated from Muncie Southside High School class of 1985.
Teresa was united in marriage to Jeff Corn on September 16, 1988, then moved to New Mount Pleasant. The couple had one son Dillon Corn (CO). Teresa's love for Dillon was unconditional and they had a very strong relationship. She worked the bulk of her career at Jay County Hospital where she made countless friends and impacted countless lives with her compassionate character.
She leaves to cherish her loving memory her husband Jeff, son Dillon, brother Anthony Smith and family (AZ), sister Yvonne Smekens and daughters (IN), as well as Alix, Ava and Gabe who became very special in Teresa's life. Along with several beloved nieces and nephews.
Teresa is preceded in death by her parents Jill and Buddy Smith, grandparents Luda and Charlie Watson and Osha and Carl Smith.
Teresa's family and friends will be celebrating her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial
donations may be made in Teresa's name to: YOCINC.ORG/donate of 3700 W. Kilgore Ave Muncie IN 47304, so that her lasting love will benefit local children in need.
Arrangements by Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home in Portland.
Published in The Star Press on Oct. 2, 2019