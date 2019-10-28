|
Teresa M. (Horn) Jones
Teresa M. (Horn) Jones, age 67, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. Teresa was born in Muncie on July 6, 1952, the daughter of Orville and Zella Horn.
Teresa, also known as "Resa" to some and "Nana" to others, worked eighteen years for M&M Bus Company of Muncie. Teresa enjoyed her years as a school bus driver and loved all the children she got to know along the way. It wasn't uncommon for her to give a coat or lunch money to one of "her kids" if she knew they were in need.
Teresa was a selfless, loving, devoted wife, mother, and Nana. Her family was the most important thing in her life and she put them before everything, always. She was married for the best of nearly fifty years to the love of her life, she raised her children to be strong and independent, providing them a home full of love and a solid foundation from which to grow, and she adored her grandsons from their first breath to her last.
Teresa brought a lifetime of love and joy to everyone she knew and she will be dearly missed by her family and her many lifelong friends. Teresa leaves behind her loving husband, Stanley O. Jones of Muncie, IN; one daughter and one son, Melissa L. Jones and Justin W. Jones, both of Muncie, IN; one brother, Allen L. Horn of Muncie, IN; two grandsons, Joshua A. Conley (wife Kaylee) of Indianapolis, IN; and Mitchell L. Conley of Bloomington, IN.
Teresa will be greeted by her parents; her sister, Penny Hershberger; and her beloved daughter Michelle (Jones) Conley (husband Jason).
We request you bring your thoughts, prayers, and fondest memories of Teresa and join us for a Celebration of Life ceremony on Sunday, November 3rd, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at 3110 N. Oakwood Ave., Muncie, IN (across from Sunshine Cafe). In lieu of flowers the family asks that give a random act of kindness in honor of Teresa.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019