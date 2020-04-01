Resources
Teresa Sue Norris, 66, of New Castle passed away Monday March 30, 2020 at Henry Community Health. She was born February 18, 1954 in Muncie, a daughter of the late Thomas Ogden and Barbara (Smiley) Osborn.

Teresa was a graduate of Muncie Central High School. She and her husband, Phil restored Corvettes, she was known for her incredible body work restorations. Teresa lived on a farm where she enjoyed gardening and taking care of her flowers. Always caring for others, she would donate food to several soup kitchens. She was a caring woman that would always help anyone in need. Teresa would often visit with residents at the Waters who didn't have regular visitors.

Teresa is survived by her husband, Phil Norris; siblings, Petrina (Tim) Cross, Julie (Tim) Crease, Tom (Faith) Ogden, Tina (Bill King) Osborn, Tonya (Dan) Middleton, Debra Burkett, Jimmy Ogden, Sally (Gary) Sewell; brother in law, Terry DeTurk; several nieces and nephews; two special friends, Rob Moore, and Tim Clevenger; and wonderful neighbors.

She is preceded in death by her parents; step daughter, Denise Norris; and sister, Valerie DeTurk.

At Teresa's request, there will be no public services. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle. Memorial contributions may be made to the Waters of New Castle. You may express condolences, share a memory, or send a Hug from Home available at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
